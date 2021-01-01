Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $903.92 Million

Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post $903.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $911.50 million and the lowest is $900.09 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $843.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $824.77.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,139.68. 110,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,142.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $989.71. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,228.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

