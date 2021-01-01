Quiztok (QTCON) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Quiztok has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $976,629.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

