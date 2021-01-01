Neblio (NEBL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $671,961.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 57.5% against the dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and $671,961.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020662 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007649 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003997 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003289 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,280,771 coins and its circulating supply is 16,859,108 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

