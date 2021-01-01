Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TRMK stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. 233,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $34.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 50.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 438.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 186,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

