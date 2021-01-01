Flit Token (FLT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Flit Token has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Flit Token has a market cap of $805.38 and approximately $3,874.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00428070 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,076.18 or 0.99856990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00016205 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019838 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flit Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.