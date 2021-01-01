ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 73,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

