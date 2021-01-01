CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Stock Price Up 52.7%

CannaOne Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) shares rose 52.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 11,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 9,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

About CannaOne Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNONF)

CannaOne Technologies Inc, a cannabis e-commerce technology company, develops and markets online e-commerce marketplace solution for the cannabis industry in Canada. It provides BloomKit, a software suite that delivers an online toolkit for various applications for companies in the cannabis sector; and BWell, which uses BloomKit to facilitate the sale of a selection of premium CBD products from various suppliers to consumers.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for CannaOne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaOne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.