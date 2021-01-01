Key Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) Shares Down 8.2%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KEGX)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.07. 1,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Key Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

