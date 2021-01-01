Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) shares were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00. Approximately 691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

