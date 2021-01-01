Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Shares Down 0.2%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWMIF)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

