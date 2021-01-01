Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Snap (SNAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snap (NYSE: SNAP):

12/28/2020 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/16/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $27.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/12/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $50.07. 15,597,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,062,695. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $56,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,273,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,894,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $1,570,982.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,750.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,305,294 shares of company stock worth $85,490,299 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

