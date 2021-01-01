Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:LNGR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:LNGR)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 5,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

