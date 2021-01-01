$636.86 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report sales of $636.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $632.10 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $581.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,156. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul L. Berns sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $705,620.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $145,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,064,153.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,001. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

