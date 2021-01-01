iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.53 and last traded at $157.50. Approximately 9,095,978 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 11,538,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.35.

