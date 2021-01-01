Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIGI)’s share price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.29 and last traded at $81.94. Approximately 160,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 205,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38.

