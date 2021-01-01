Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTWO) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $159.25 and last traded at $158.48. Approximately 295,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 308,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day moving average of $129.59.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.