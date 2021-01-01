Upfiring Tops One Day Trading Volume of $461.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $753,188.82 and $461.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038551 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00019985 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004426 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

