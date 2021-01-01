Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Head-To-Head Review

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 2.85% 1.01% 0.53% Brandywine Realty Trust 54.61% 18.15% 7.51%

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Brandywine Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $435.20 million 2.86 -$36.40 million N/A N/A Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.50 $34.27 million $1.43 8.33

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alexander & Baldwin and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 2 0 2.13

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $12.19, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Alexander & Baldwin on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases. These core assets comprise nearly 72% of A&B's total assets. A&B's non-core assets include renewable energy generation facilities, approximately 27,000 acres of agricultural and conservation land and a vertically integrated paving business. A&B is achieving its strategic objective of becoming a Hawai'i-focused commercial real estate company by expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and monetizing non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

