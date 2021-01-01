$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,119. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $272.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,981. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 132.16, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.05. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

