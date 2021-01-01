First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Trading Up 3.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) shares were up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.17 and last traded at $69.96. Approximately 491,108 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 252,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

