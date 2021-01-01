Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE)’s share price rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 22,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 89,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.