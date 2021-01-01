Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Shares Up 0.8%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.21. 14,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 56,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.