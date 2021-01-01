Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $497.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report sales of $497.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $486.80 million and the highest is $505.75 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $555.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 245,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,759. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7,869.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 787.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 170,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

