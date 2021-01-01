Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Trading Up 59.5% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 59.5% against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $56,892.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00041364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00304442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.44 or 0.01988930 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

