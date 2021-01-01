TriumphX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $442,031.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 90.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One TriumphX token can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00004931 BTC on exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $17.79 million and approximately $442,031.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 76% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00559662 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00160513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00301481 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00049721 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

