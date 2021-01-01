Ark Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ark has a market cap of $48.35 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,399,358 coins and its circulating supply is 126,178,461 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

