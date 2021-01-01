Dynamic Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $87,693.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,290.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $733.84 or 0.02505412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00430592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.73 or 0.01170130 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00553033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00220234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,232,289 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.