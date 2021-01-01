MicroMoney Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,098.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $11.92, $24.70, $50.56 and $70.71. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $135,185.41 and $43,098.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00041440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.30 or 0.00308300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00028008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.98 or 0.01973285 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

