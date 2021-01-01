Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $436.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post sales of $436.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.36 million and the lowest is $420.90 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $385.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share.

CACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.14. The stock had a trading volume of 79,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,290. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.13 and its 200 day moving average is $377.51. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 332.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth about $535,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

