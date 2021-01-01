Zacks: Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $13.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.22 billion to $15.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,196,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.22. The company had a trading volume of 930,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

