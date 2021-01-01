iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.38. Approximately 20,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 178,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

