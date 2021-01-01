(LGF.B) (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) Trading Down 0.5%

(LGF.B) (OTCMKTS:LGF.B)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.91. 648,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 857,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

(LGF.B) (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

