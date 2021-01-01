Proficient Alpha Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAACU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAACU)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 8,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

About Proficient Alpha Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAACU)

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong.

