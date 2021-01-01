Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 12.6% Higher This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $643.93 million and $100.91 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00430656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000308 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,762,182,511 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.