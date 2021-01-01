BitBall Hits Market Cap of $1.91 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

