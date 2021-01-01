Akropolis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.75 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Akropolis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Akropolis has a total market cap of $23.52 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00130206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00557517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00161456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00300047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00049908 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

