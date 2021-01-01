Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $789.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $830.00 million and the lowest is $766.40 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $834.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AYI. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $121.09. 233,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $393,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $11,876,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

