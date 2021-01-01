Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 2,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.