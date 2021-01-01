Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.65 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). 2,152,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,332,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of £106.28 million and a PE ratio of -24.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.36.

About Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

