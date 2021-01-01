AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Trading Down 4.1%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

AGL Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

