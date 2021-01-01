Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.75 and last traded at $145.75. 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62.

About Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure, renewable energy, and other business in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in the construction, engineering, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special projects; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

