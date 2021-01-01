ZIMBOCASH Reaches Market Cap of $7.05 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $7.05 million and $47,441.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00130341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00561400 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00161624 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00300247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00050023 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,585,394 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

