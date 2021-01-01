HeroNode Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, IDEX, LBank and Bibox. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $86,058.89 and approximately $17.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Token Store, Bilaxy and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

