LanaCoin Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. LanaCoin has a market cap of $166,546.19 and approximately $91.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,937,691,882 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

