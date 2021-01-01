Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.13 Million

Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce sales of $82.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $83.70 million. Fastly reported sales of $58.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $290.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.20 million to $291.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $378.18 million, with estimates ranging from $348.33 million to $394.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

FSLY stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,474. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -136.52 and a beta of 1.38. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $8,874,491.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,615,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $362,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,681 shares of company stock worth $52,289,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Fastly by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,899,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

