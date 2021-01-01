Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) were down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 25,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 54,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,588,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth $449,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 223.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

