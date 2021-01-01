ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0005

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 64.7% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $220,028.53 and approximately $264.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00301339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00027667 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011121 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a token. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

