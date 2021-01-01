Digital Gold (GOLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $733,060.00

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Digital Gold token can now be purchased for about $62.58 or 0.00212970 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $846,763.27 and approximately $733,060.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00130354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00561661 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00161640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00299848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

