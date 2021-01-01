OmiseGO Market Cap Achieves $243.84 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00255729 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.