Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $149.73 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $8.55 or 0.00029095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00225186 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00048537 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

